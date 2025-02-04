Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Hails BMC's 2025 Budget; Says Mumbai Will Be Pothhole-Free In Next 2 Years

The Brihanmumbai Muncipal Corporation (BMC), considered the richest civic body in the country, on Tuesday presented its budget of Rs 74,427 crore for the year 2025-26. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde highlighted that the new budget, , focuses on several key areas: education, women’s empowerment, healthcare, entrepreneurship, and infrastructure. Shinde highlighted key areas of focus including education, infrastructure, healthcare, and support for women, students, entrepreneurs, and the underprivileged.

#WATCH | Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde says, "...This Budget is for the common citizens. This is a Rs 74,427 Crores budget...This Budget is 14.19% higher than the previous Budget. This is good, it is a good sign. So, Mumbai is developing rapidly. There are things for… pic.twitter.com/WoraKAn92f — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2025

The Deputy CM emphasized that 58% of the total expenditure, equating to Rs 43,000 crore, has been allocated towards development. Additionally, the state’s income has increased by Rs 7,000 crore, reflecting improved financial health. Shinde also took the opportunity to highlight the successful efforts of the Mahayuti government in eliminating corruption within the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which had plagued the city for over two and a half years.A key part of the development plan involves tackling Mumbai’s notorious pothole problem. Shinde announced a two-phase project to fully concretize the city’s roads, with a goal to make Mumbai pothole-free within the next two years.

