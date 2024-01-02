Maharashtra Sees Uptick in COVID Cases, Mumbai Records 6 New Infections

Mumbai: Maharashtra witnessed a rise in new COVID-19 cases on Monday, with 70 infections reported across the state.

Six of these cases were detected in Mumbai, pushing the city's active caseload to 130 and the state's to 731. Meanwhile, 32 people recovered and were discharged, according to the state health department.

Among the six new cases identified in Mumbai, one patient required hospitalization. Currently, only 15 of the city's 4215 designated COVID beds are occupied by patients. 126 tests were conducted during the day, and no cases of the JN.1 variant were detected.

New Cases:

Mumbai Municipal Corporation: 6

Thane: 0

Thane Municipal Corporation: 12

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation: 17

Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation: 1

Raigad: 3

Panvel Municipal Corporation: 1

