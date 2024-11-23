Mahim Election Result 2024: Amit Thackeray Gives First Reaction After Defeat in Maharashtra Assembly Polls, Says...

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) candidate Amit Thackeray has lost the Mahim assembly seat to Mahesh Sawant of the Thackeray faction by a margin of 944 votes. After the defeat, Amit Thackeray gave his first reaction.

"I accept the decision of the people of Mahim, Dadar, and Prabhadevi. Today, the mandate given by my people in the assembly elections is humbly and respectfully accepted. This result is not the end of my journey; it is a new beginning," Thackeray wrote in Marathi in Facebook post.

In the triangular contest in Mahim, sitting MLA Sada Sarvankar of the Mahayuti alliance was also in the fray, while MNS fielded Amit Thackeray, the son of party chief Raj Thackeray. There was much speculation about whether the Thackeray faction would field a candidate from Mahim. However, Thackeray declared Mahesh Sawant as their candidate. In the final results, Mahesh Sawant secured victory with 47,381 votes, followed by Sada Sarvankar with 46,437 votes. Amit Thackeray finished third with only 31,611 votes.