Malabar Hill Skywalk to Get WhatsApp Booking Soon As BMC Revamps System After Visitor Surge

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to introduce a WhatsApp booking system for the Malabar Hill Skywalk, also known as an elevated nature trail located at Malabar Hill, Mumbai. This comes after the green walkway witnessed a huge surge despite the monsoon hitting the city. Since inauguration in March 2025, the spot has become a big tourist attraction point of Mumbai. Many love to escape in the heart of Mumbai, as the place offers peace amid the chaos in the city. On average, before monsoon season began, BMC noted that 55,000 people visited the Malabar Hill Skywalk. After the rains arrived in Mumbai, there was a slight dip in the number of visitors. Around 45,000 people visited the Malabar Hill Skywalk despite heavy Mumbai rains in June.

Current Booking Process:

As of now, visitors pre-book the one-hour slot by logging in at the BMC’s official website. One slot accommodates 200 people inside the Malabar Hill Skywalk at a time. Weekend slots are booked by the visitors days in advance. But the booking platform, developed by an external agency, has limited flexibility and fails to take up last-minute bookings despite the slots remaining unused. A senior official told Mid-Day that A person arriving at 6 pm during peak hours cannot enter the place because he/she did not book the slot online earlier. They are now overhauling the backend and bringing development in-house to solve the issues faced by people and authorities in booking terms at Malabar Hill Skywalk.

WhatsApp-Based Booking System:

The new WhatsApp-based booking system will permit visitors to book a slot on the spot. It will allow them to check availability and book a slot to enter the Malabar Hill Skywalk within a few minutes. Additionally, the civic body plans to revise the one-hour booking slot. They will soon introduce shorter slots of 15 minutes and 30 minutes. The authorities are also considering five-minute booking windows during peak hours.

Additionally, a chatbot is being developed to help people with their questions and expedite the reservation process. In addition to enhancing the experience of visitors, the civic body expects that these actions will guarantee that the nature trail's whole capacity is employed efficiently, particularly on weekends and holidays. The BMC hopes to relaunch the enhanced system before the next post-monsoon travel season. With the upcoming launch of WhatsApp-based access, BMC hopes to further increase accessibility for both residents and visitors to the Malabar Hill walkway, which has come to represent urban ecotourism.