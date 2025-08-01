Man Arrested in Trinidad, Extradited to Mumbai for Threatening Zeeshan Siddique via Email

In a major breakthrough, the Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested a 35-year-old man, Mohammad Dilshad Mohammed Nowed, in connection with a threatening email sent to Zeeshan Siddique, son of former MLA and late Congress leader Baba Siddique. Nowed was brought to Mumbai from Trinidad and Tobago after a Red Corner Notice was issued against him through Interpol.

According to Mumbai Police officials, Zeeshan had received a series of threatening emails on April 19, 20, and 21. The sender claimed to be associated with the notorious “D Company” and alleged that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was behind the murder of Baba Siddique. The emails demanded ₹10 crore from Zeeshan and warned him that he would face the same fate as his father if the demand was not met.

Initially, an FIR was registered at Bandra Police Station on April 21 under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita. The case was handed over to the Crime Branch on April 23. Investigations revealed that the emails had originated from an international IP address linked to a mobile number registered in Trinidad and Tobago.

Further inquiry led authorities to identify the user of the number as Mohammad Dilshad Mohammed Nowed, a native of Darbhanga district in Bihar, currently residing in Trinidad. A Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued on April 28, followed by a Red Corner Notice. Acting on this, Nowed was detained abroad and subsequently extradited to India.

On Wednesday, Nowed was brought to Mumbai and formally arrested by the Crime Branch at the Sahar Police Station. He is currently in custody, and further investigations are underway to ascertain the motive and any possible links to organised crime networks.

On October 12, 2024, Baba Siddique, a prominent former Congress leader and then NCP member, was shot dead in Mumbai’s Bandra East locality by three unidentified assailants. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he was declared dead. He was 66 years old.

The incident sent shockwaves across the political and social circles of Mumbai. Following a high-level investigation, Mumbai Police booked 26 accused under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).