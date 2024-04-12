Man Killed While Crossing Road: Mumbai Bus Body Asked to Pay 15 Lakh Compensation

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has instructed the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) to provide ₹15.66 lakh in compensation to the family of a 47-year-old man who died in an accident involving one of the civic undertaking's buses. Umakant Yadav was struck by a BEST bus while crossing the road in Mumbai's Kalachowki area in February 2018. Despite receiving treatment, he succumbed to his injuries.

Yadav's wife and daughter, in their petition, alleged that the bus was being driven recklessly. Conversely, BEST argued that Yadav was intoxicated at the time of the incident. The claimants sought ₹25 lakh in compensation, citing Yadav's employment at an oil depot where he earned ₹15,000 monthly.

In its ruling dated April 3, MACT Mumbai determined that the accident resulted from negligence on the part of the BEST bus driver. However, it found no evidence to support BEST's claim regarding Yadav's inebriation. The tribunal acknowledged the inability of Yadav's family to substantiate his occupation and income. Consequently, it estimated Yadav's notional income at ₹8,000 per month, considering his responsibilities as the head of a four-person household. The MACT's verdict mandates BEST to disburse ₹15.66 lakh in compensation, along with interest. Of this sum, ₹7 lakh is earmarked for Yadav's daughter, with the remainder allocated to his widow.