Manoj Jarange Summoned by Mumbai Police for Violating Rules During Azad Maidan Protest

Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange-Patil has come into legal trouble as Mumbai police have issued summons to leader and five others. This summons for violating rules during his protest at Azad Maidan. Jarange-Patil and his associates are accused of violating the rules laid down by the police during the protest at Azad Maidan and the guidelines of the Bombay High Court.

The summons clearly instruct Manoj Jarange-Patil and five others to appear before the investigating officers at the Azad Maidan police station on November 10 between 11 am and 1 pm. This police action has increased the legal challenge to the Maratha reservation movement and Jarange-Patil's future political path.

#BREAKING Mumbai Police has issued summons to Maratha activist Manoj Jarange-Patil and five others to appear before the investigating officer at Azad Maidan Police Station on November 10 between 11 am and 1 pm. The summons relate to violations during Jarange-Patil’s hunger strike… pic.twitter.com/Ha0a9wALbo — IANS (@ians_india) November 8, 2025

Manoj Jarange was on a hunger strike at Azad Maidan since August 30, demanding 10% reservation for the Maratha community in government jobs and education under the OBC category.