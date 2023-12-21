Maratha reservation protest likely to storm Mumbai, police alert

Mumbai: Manoj Jarange Patil from Antarwali Srati has become a household name after his fasts for the Maratha reservation. He has been on a state-wide tour for the past two months and had given 24 December as the deadline to the government to grant reservation. CM Eknath Shinde announced at the press conference at the end of the recently concluded winter session that given the complex nature of reservation, a special session will be called to discuss the Maratha reservation issue. As a result, dissatisfied activists are likely to show protest. Police intel reveals that Maratha activists throughout the state are likely to stage a jam in Mumbai by bringing tractors on 24th December.

According to the sensitive information received by the Home Ministry, protestors are likely to gather in Mumbai by bringing tractors. This could heavily disrupt the city's traffic and add to citizens' worries. It could also lead to arson, vandalization of vehicles, rasta roko, and disruption of peace in the city.

Thus, to maintain order in the city, police have been put on alert. They have sent notices to various tractor owners around the state under section 149. The notice says that one's tractors are meant for farming. They should refrain from lending their tractors to any activist associated with the Maratha protests or their participation. If their tractor is found at the protests, necessary action will be taken against the owners.