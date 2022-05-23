Medha Somaiya files Rs100 cr defamation suit against Sanjay Raut

Medha Somaiya, wife of BJP MP Kirit Somaiya, today filed a Rs 100 crore civil defamation suit against Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in the Mumbai High Court. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's troubles have increased in Maharashtra. Medha Somaiya, wife of BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, had filed a defamation suit against Sanjay Raut. Sanjay Raut has been accused of being involved in a Rs 100 crore toilet scam. In a complaint filed in the Shivdi Metropolitan Magistrate's Court, Medha had said that the allegations made by Sanjay Raut last month were baseless and defamatory. Sanjay Raut alleged that a scam of Rs 100 crore was committed in the construction of public toilets within the limits of Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation. She said in the complaint that the statement made in front of the media was defamatory. These statements have been made to tarnish my image. Medha Somaiya has sent a notice to Sanjay Raut in this regard.

Earlier this month, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya's wife Medha Somaiya had lodged a complaint against Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut at the police station. Somaiya had alleged that Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut was making inappropriate statements without any basis. A complaint has been lodged at Navghar Police Station, Mulund East, Mumbai.

Medha Kirit Somaiya requested the senior inspectors to register an FIR against the Shiv Sena leader under sections 503, 506 and 509 of the IPC. Earlier, Medha Somaiya had sent a defamation notice to Sanjay Raut. In fact, some time ago, Sanjay Raut had leveled several allegations against Medha Somaiya regarding the alleged toilet scam. In response, Kirit Somaiya's wife slammed Raut. Earlier, Sanjay Raut had also attacked Kirit Somaiya in connection with the Vikrant aircraft carrier scam.