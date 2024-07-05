Milk Prices Increase in Mumbai and Pune by Rs 2 per Litre

The Kolhapur District Milk Producers Association (Gokul) has announced a price increase for its milk products, effective July 1. This hike will affect consumers in Mumbai and Pune, impacting the monthly budgets of many households.

The Gokul has decided to raise the price of cow's milk by Rs 2 per litre, effective in Mumbai and Pune. According to Gokul Sangh president Arun Dongle, the price of cow's milk will increase from Rs 54 to Rs 56 per litre in these cities.

"There is a significant loss between milk products and milk husks," said Arun Dongre. He explained that Gokul decided to hike prices to balance the costs and losses. Similarly, other milk-producing associations in the state have also increased their prices. "Considering all these factors, Gokul also had to increase the price of milk," he added.

Earlier in June, Mother Dairy raised milk prices by Rs 2 per litre, followed by Amul, which also increased its prices by Rs 2 per litre. Subsequently, the Karnataka Milk Federation hiked the prices of Nandini milk. Now, Gokul has also decided to increase the price of milk.

