Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation Elections: Uproar Over Voter List Errors at MBMC Review Meeting

A review meeting convened by the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation ahead of the forthcoming municipal elections turned tense after major irregularities were flagged in the voter lists. Senior civic officials and representatives from all political parties attended the meeting, during which concerns were raised about widespread errors in voter registration. Several leaders pointed out that voters had been incorrectly allocated to distant areas, triggering fears about confusion on polling day. The discrepancies, participants said, could disrupt the electoral process and undermine public confidence if not addressed urgently before the elections.

During the discussion, it was highlighted that several residents from the Uttan region had their names registered in Bhayandar, while voters from Bhayandar were shown as enrolled in the Mira Road area. Political representatives warned that such errors would compel many voters to travel over 10 kilometres to reach their designated polling booths. They stressed that this inconvenience could discourage people from voting, ultimately affecting voter participation and influencing election results. The issue was described as a serious administrative lapse requiring immediate corrective action.

Tensions escalated when the Municipal Commissioner was questioned about the discrepancies, as he was accused of offering unclear and evasive responses instead of concrete explanations. This prompted sharp reactions from party office-bearers, who voiced strong displeasure. One party representative stated that if administrative or legal reasons were being cited, the voter list errors should have been resolved earlier. With no visible progress so far, all parties warned that responsibility would rest with the administration and election authorities if the issue impacts the polls. They collectively demanded swift correction of the voter lists to ensure transparency.