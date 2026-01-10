Mira Road: Two Booked After Video Showing Them Urinating on Road in Kashigaon Goes Viral
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: January 10, 2026 18:01 IST2026-01-10T18:01:16+5:302026-01-10T18:01:37+5:30
Two persons were booked in Kashigaon in Mira Road after a video showing them urinating on a road went ...
Two persons were booked in Kashigaon in Mira Road after a video showing them urinating on a road went viral on social media, a police official said on Saturday. The incident occurred near a school on January 7, the Kashigaon police station official told the news agency PTI.
On the directions of senior inspector Rahul Patil, who spotted the video on Instagram, a team under sub-inspector Abhijeet Lande tracked down Washim Shakil Shaikh (36), a driver, and Dilip Rajendra Singh (44), who works in a private firm.
Also Read | Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Railway Announces Night Block on Kalyan-Badlapur Section on January 10 and 11.
They have been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for obscenity, an act likely to spread infection of a disease dangerous to life and other offences but are yet to be arrested.Open in app