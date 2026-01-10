Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Railway Announces Night Block on Kalyan-Badlapur Section on January 10 and 11

Central Railway (CR) announced a power block between Kalyan and Badlapur stretch on the night of Saturday, January 10, and Sunday, January 11, to carry out infrastructure work. The block will be imposed on the dismantled foot over bridge (FOB) for the extension work of the platform at Badlapur railway station.

Infrastructure work also includes to launching of Girders for FOB connecting platforms 1 and 2 with the proposed extension of lines 3 and 4 between Kalyan and Badlapur stations. The extension of platform number 2 at the Badlapur station is to accommodate 15-coach local trains. The launching of Griders will help to construct the FOB for platform numbers 1 and 2 at Chikhloli.

A part form local trains, express, and mail train services will also be disturbed on Saturday and Sunday night.

Date, Duration and Sections of the Block

Block 1: January 10–11, 2026 (Saturday–Sunday night) from 00.00 hrs to 05.00 hrs on the UP and DOWN lines between Ambarnath and Vangani.

Block 2: January 10–11, 2026 (Saturday–Sunday night) from 01.30 hrs to 04.00 hrs on the UP and DOWN lines between Ambarnath and Badlapur.

Block 2 (Shadow Block): January 10–11, 2026 (Saturday–Sunday night) from 02.00 hrs to 03.00 hrs on the UP and DOWN lines between Kalyan and Ambarnath.

Block 3: January 11–12, 2026 (Sunday–Monday night) from 01.45 hrs to 03.15 hrs on the UP and DOWN lines between Ambarnath and Badlapur.

Impact of the Block

Suburban Train Services During the Block Period

Suburban services will not be available between Ambarnath and Vangani stations during the block period.

BL 61 CSMT–Badlapur local leaving CSMT at 23.51 hrs will remain cancelled on January 10–11, 2026 only.

TBL 4 Badlapur–Thane local leaving Badlapur at 23.04 hrs will remain cancelled on January 10–11, 2026 only.

S1 CSMT–Karjat local leaving CSMT at 00.12 hrs will be short-terminated at Ambarnath.

S2 Karjat–CSMT local leaving Karjat at 02.30 hrs will short-originate from Ambarnath at 03.10 hrs.

Last and First Local Trains

Last local before the block: CSMT–Karjat local leaving CSMT at 23.30 hrs.

Last local towards CSMT before the block: Badlapur–CSMT local leaving Badlapur at 23.29 hrs.

First local after the block: Thane–Karjat local leaving Thane at 05.00 hrs.

First local towards CSMT after the block: Karjat–CSMT local leaving Karjat at 03.35 hrs.

Diversion of UP Mail and Express Trains

The following trains will be diverted via the Karjat–Panvel–Diva route and are expected to arrive at their destinations 10 to 20 minutes late:

Train No. 11020 Bhubaneswar–CSMT Konark Express, arriving on January 10–11 and January 11–12, 2026.

Train No. 18519 Visakhapatnam–LTT Express, arriving on January 10–11 and January 11–12, 2026.

Train No. 12702 Hyderabad–CSMT Express, arriving on January 10–11, 2026.

Train No. 11140 Hospet–CSMT Express, arriving on January 10–11, 2026.

Trains scheduled to halt at Kalyan will instead be given halts at Panvel and Thane for the convenience of passengers boarding or alighting at Kalyan.

Mail, express and holiday special trains running late may be diverted as per operational requirements.