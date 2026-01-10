Mumbai Local Train Mega Block on January 11, 2026: Services to Be Affected on Central and Trans-Harbour Lines on Sunday

Central Railway (CR) will operate its weekly mega block on Sunday, January 11, 2026, on Central and Trans-harbour lines to carry out essential maintenance work related to track alignment, signalling, etc. Local train services on both the Main Line and the Trans-Harbour line will witness delays, diversions, suspensions and cancellations during Sunday Megablock.

Central Line

Local trains departing from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Vidyavihar station between 10.48 am to 15.45 pm will be diverted on the Down fast line and will halt at Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Sion and Kurla stations and further re-diverted on the Down slow line at Vidyavihar station.

Slow local trains from Ghatkopar to Vidyavihar and CSMT between 10.19 am and 3.52 pm will be diverted on the Up fast line and will halt at Kurla, Sion, Matunga, Dadar, Parel and Byculla stations.

Trans-Harbour Line

Local train services will be disrupted between Thane, Vashi, Nerul Up and Down from 11.10 am to 2.10 pm. Up and Down trains will remain suspended during block hours between Vashi, Nerul and Thane stations. Downline services for Vashi, Nerul, Panvel, leaving Thane from 10.35 am to 4.9 pm will remain cancelled.

Western Line

Western Railway (WR) has imposed a full-day block between Kandivali and the Borivali section to carry out the work in connection with the construction of the 6th line. The block is for 30 days, which started on December 20, 2025 and will remain imposed until January 18, 2026. Due to this, several trains will be affected.

This weekend, the block will be undertaken on the night of January 9 (Friday) and January 10 (Saturday) for insertion and dismantling of points at Kandivali on the Up fast line from 11.15 pm to 3.15 am and on the Down fast line from 01.00 am to 4.30 am, additionally on the Down fast line.

Additionally, on January 10 (Saturday) and January 11 (Sunday) a major block will be undertaken for the insertion of point 101 on the Down fast line between Kandivali and Malad stations. The block will be from 01:00 am to 06:30 am on the Up and Down fast lines and from 01:00 am to 04:00 am on the Up slow line.

Due to the above blocks and suspension of the 5th line as well as speed restriction imposed, some suburban services will remain cancelled, while some Mail/Express trains will be affected.

Note: No block on Harbour and Uran lines.