Mumbai Local Train Update: 215 Trains Cancelled on Western Line Due to Kandivali–Borivali Sixth Track Work – Check Block Details

Mumbaikars will have to brace for a major disruption over the next two days as Western Railway has announced a mega block. Due to ongoing construction of the sixth railway line between Kandivali and Borivali, a large block has been scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday. This block will directly affect local train services, leading to the cancellation of 215 local train trips. As a result, lakhs of commuters who depend on suburban trains from the western suburbs are likely to face serious inconvenience while travelling for work, education, and other daily commitments during this period.

According to Western Railway officials, the work on the sixth line between Kandivali and Borivali is progressing at a rapid pace. To complete this project, blocks are being taken in phases between December 20 and January 18. As part of this schedule, a major block has been planned from Tuesday night until early Wednesday morning on the fast lines. Railway authorities have clarified that this block is essential, especially around Kandivali station, to carry out critical infrastructure-related work required for the new railway line.

During the block period, train operations on specific routes will be completely suspended. On Tuesday night, services on the Up fast line will remain shut from 12 midnight to 5.30 am, while the Down fast line will be closed from 1 am to 4.30 am. In this duration, 46 Up-route and 47 Down-route local trains, totaling 93 services, will be cancelled. Additionally, on Wednesday, 63 Up-route and 59 Down-route services will be cancelled during the day, taking the total number of cancelled locals to 122.

Due to these cancellations, passengers are likely to face major inconvenience, particularly during peak morning and evening hours. Many commuters may be forced to rely on alternative transport options, while crowding at railway stations is also expected to increase. The railway administration has urged passengers to check train schedules before travelling and to consider alternate routes wherever possible. Officials have assured that once the sixth line becomes operational, traffic on Western Railway will improve significantly, but until then, commuters will have to endure temporary discomfort.