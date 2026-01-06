‘Can’t Ever Breathe’: Hina Khan on Coughing Spells Due to Mumbai’s Poor Air Quality

Mumbai woke up to haze in the morning with clear skies. The Air Quality Index, as per the Sameer app, was 124 on January 6. The worsening air pollution is affecting the health of Mumbaikars. Questioning the city’s AQI actor, Hina Khan posted a photo of Mumbai’s Air Quality Index on Instagram story. In her story, she also revealed that the poor air quality has impacted her health, triggering coughing spells and making it difficult for her to breathe comfortably. She stated that poor AQI is forcing her to stay indoors and limit outdoor activities.

Hina Khan wrote in the caption of her Instagram story, “What is happening? Can’t ever breathe, yaaa. Makes me reduce my outdoor activities. Constant coughing. It’s so bad in the morning as well.”

Mumbai’s air quality has worsened over the past week, with the city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) climbing to 140, placing it in the ‘moderate’ category, as per data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Most monitoring stations registered a rise, indicating a widespread build-up of pollutants across the city rather than localised fluctuations.

This marks a significant deterioration compared to last week, when AQI levels hovered between 101 and 108. Several locations reported elevated air pollution, with Byculla recording one of the highest AQI readings at 194. Other heavily affected areas included Mazgaon at 171, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport’s T2 at 169, and Deonar at 160.

