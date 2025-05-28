Mithi River Scam: Dino Morea’s Financial Links with Accused Ketan Kadam Emerge

Bollywood actor Dino Morea and his brother Santino Morea appeared before the Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Wednesday for the second round of questioning in connection with the Mithi River cleanup scam. The actor reached the EOW office around 1 PM and was questioned for nearly six hours.

During the interrogation, Dino and Santino reportedly submitted company documents and details of bank transactions. EOW officials stated that these documents will be thoroughly examined. Sources confirmed that more than 20 bank accounts have come under forensic scrutiny, and a forensic auditor is expected to be appointed soon.

According to EOW officials, Dino Morea has financial links with arrested accused Ketan Kadam. Between 2018 and 2022, around 8 to 10 suspicious bank transactions reportedly took place between them. Investigators suspect that some of the funds received by Kadam from contractors were allegedly transferred to Morea's bank account.

Authorities also revealed that Dino and Ketan Kadam have known each other for nearly 25 years, and their long-standing association is being closely probed. Furthermore, sources said that the registered address of two firms — Vodor India LLP and UBO Rides Private Limited — is the same. UBO Rides Pvt Ltd was co-founded in 2020 by Kadam’s wife and Santino Morea, which has raised suspicion.

While UBO Rides was officially launched during the COVID-19 lockdown as an electric buggy service, investigators allege it was misrepresented as a legitimate business to facilitate suspicious fund transfers.

During Wednesday’s questioning, the Morea brothers provided the EOW with additional documentation related to the companies and financial dealings. Officials reiterated that the material will undergo detailed scrutiny. Forensic experts are also expected to examine whether the money received in Dino Morea's account was in fact commission linked to the alleged scam.

Earlier this week, on Monday, Dino and Santino were also questioned for nearly eight hours in the same case at the EOW office.