Mithun Chakraborty Receives BMC Notice Over Illegal Construction In Mumbai's Malad Area

Bollywood icon and political figure Mithun Chakraborty, best known for his iconic role in Disco Dancer, has recently found himself at the center of a legal controversy. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued him a notice in connection with alleged unauthorized construction on his property. According to reports, the BMC served a "show cause" notice to Chakraborty on May 10 under Section 351(1A) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act. The notice pertains to alleged illegal construction on the ground floor of a property located in Erangal village, within Mumbai’s Malad-Madh area. Chakraborty has been given a seven-day window to present documents proving the legality of the structure. Failure to provide satisfactory evidence may result in demolition of the construction and further legal proceedings.

Mithun Chakraborty Responds to the Allegations

In response to the notice, Mithun Chakraborty has firmly denied any wrongdoing. Speaking to The Indian Express, he claimed that the construction is entirely legal. “It’s not just me—many others have received similar notices. Everyone is submitting their replies to the BMC,” he said.

BMC’s Ongoing Crackdown in Madh Area

The notice to Chakraborty comes as part of a broader crackdown by the BMC against unauthorized structures in the Madh region. Media reports indicate that around 101 illegal constructions have been identified in the area, with many suspected to have been built using forged documents. The BMC has committed to removing all such structures by the end of May. As the situation unfolds, all eyes are on whether the bulldozers will roll toward the home of the ‘Disco Dancer,’ or if Mithun Chakraborty can clear his name with the required documentation.