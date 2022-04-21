MNS demands ten trains from Railways for it's Ayodhya visit

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray announced his Ayodhya visit on 5th June. Along with him, a large number of party leaders and activists will also reach Ayodhya. MNS workers have demanded ten trains to reach Ayodhya. MNS is trying to make Raj Thackeray's Ayodhya tour grand. Strict planning is also underway by the party in this regard. Preparations for a possible show of strength have begun with this tour. Party leader Nitin Sardesai has sent a letter to Railways in this regard.

Meanwhile, the MNS has also raised the issue of CCTV after the loudspeakers in mosques. MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar has questioned why CCTVs are not installed in mosques.

