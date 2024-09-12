Mumbai: 19-Year-Old College Student Sexually Assaulted, Blackmailed; Case Registered
A shocking case has come to light where a college student was sexually assaulted and blackmailed with the threat of making a video viral. The Sahu Nagar Police have registered a case of sexual harassment, extortion, and assault against two of the victim’s friends. The accused not only beat up the 19-year-old victim but also recorded the incident on video.
On September 9, one of the accused physically assaulted the victim and sexually harassed him. This entire act was filmed on a mobile phone. The accused then threatened to make the footage viral and forcibly took all the money from the victim’s pocket. He further demanded an additional sum of ₹10,000, threatening to release the footage on social media if the demand was not met.
In addition, the second accused also recorded a video of the victim being beaten and threatened to make it viral. Harassed and troubled by this, the victim finally approached the Sahu Nagar Police to file a complaint. On Wednesday, the police registered a case against the accused under multiple charges, including sexual harassment, extortion, assault, and threats. The police revealed that both of the arrested youths are aged between 18 and 19 years.