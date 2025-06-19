Mumbai: 21-Year-Old Engineering Student Jumps To Death From Sathe College in Vile Parle

An engineering student committed suicide by jumping from a college building in Mumbai's Vile Parle area on Thursday, June 19. A 21-year-old dived from the third floor of the Sathe college, according to the news agency IANS. The incident has caused a stir in the area.

The girl was identified as Sandhya Pathak, a third-year engineering student of Sathe College. The body was found in a pool of blood in the premises of the college, and she was rushed to Babasaheb Gawade Charitable Trust Hospital. However, doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Also Read | Beed Shocker: Farmer Dies by Suicide After Bank Allegedly Withholds ₹9 Lakh Deposit.

The college administration told Sandhya's family that she had fallen from the third floor and died. The Vile Parle police rushed to the scene and are currently investigating why Sandhya took the extreme step of committing suicide. The police have registered a case under the Accidental Death Report (ADR) and have begun further investigation into the matter.