Mumbai: 21-Year-Old Killed in Eastern Express Highway Crash After Returning Home from Friend’s Birthday Celebration

A 21-year-old man, identified as Yash Chavan, succumbed to his injuries during treatment after being involved in a major road accident on the Eastern Express Highway. The incident occurred while he was returning home after attending a friend’s birthday party. Vikhroli Police have registered a case against an unidentified vehicle driver for rash and negligent driving causing death.

According to the statement given by the deceased’s sister, Angha Chavan (25), a resident of Chembur, the incident took place in the early hours of December 28, 2024. Yash had gone to Airoli on the night of December 27 to attend a birthday celebration. He had informed his mother over the phone that he would return home between 4 am and 5 am.

At around 5.30 am on December 28, the family received a call from a person identified as Parsamani Pappu Shah, who informed them that Yash had met with a motorcycle accident near Kanjurmarg Station Road on the Eastern Express Highway and had been shifted to Rajawadi Hospital.

Due to the severity of his injuries, Yash was initially admitted to Rajawadi Hospital. However, in the absence of a neurosurgeon, he was immediately referred to KEM Hospital for further treatment. Despite medical efforts, doctors declared him dead at 9.05 am on December 29 during treatment.

In her police complaint, Angha alleged that an unidentified vehicle rammed into her brother’s motorcycle, causing critical injuries that ultimately led to his death. She has demanded strict legal action against the unknown driver involved in the incident.

Based on the complaint, Vikhroli Police have registered an FIR against the unidentified vehicle driver under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Sections 106, 134(A), 134(B), 125(A), 125(B), and 281. Police officials said that CCTV footage from the highway is being examined to identify the accused.