Mumbai: 23-Year-Old Autorickshaw Driver Killed in Collision With Private Bus

A 23-year-old autorickshaw driver lost his life after a speeding private travels bus rammed into his vehicle late on Monday night in Bandra. The deceased has been identified as Nitisha kumar Chandrika Sah. Following the incident, Kherwadi Police have registered a case against the driver of Ganesh Travels bus, who fled the spot immediately after the crash. A manhunt has been launched to trace him.

The accident occurred around 12:30 am near Hansbhujha Junction, under Vakola Bridge on the Western Express Highway. Nitish Kumar, originally from Bihar, was staying with his cousin Shravan Valmiki Sah in Nehru Nagar, Vile Parle. Shravan owned the rickshaw and drove it during the day, while Nitish Kumar would operate it at night.

On the night of the accident, Nitish Kumar was driving towards Vakola when the speeding Ganesh Travels bus hit his rickshaw with great impact. He sustained grievous head injuries. Police rushed to the spot and shifted him to Sion Hospital, where doctors declared him dead around 1:30 am.

Eyewitness rickshaw drivers confirmed that the bus, being driven rashly, had directly rammed into Nitishkumar’s vehicle. Despite his critical condition, the bus driver neither stopped to help nor informed the police, and instead absconded.

Based on Shravan Sah’s complaint, the Kherwadi Police registered a case under charges of rash and negligent driving causing death against the unidentified bus driver. Police teams are currently conducting searches to nab the accused.