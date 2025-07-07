Mumbai: 26-Year-Old Theft Accused Dies by Suicide in Sahar Police Lockup; Crime Branch Initiates Probe

A 26-year-old man arrested for theft allegedly died by suicide inside the lockup at Sahar Police Station, prompting the Mumbai Crime Branch to launch a detailed investigation. The incident has raised serious questions over custodial safety and possible lapses in standard police procedure.

The deceased, identified as Ankit Rai, worked as a chef at a hotel located in the airport area. He lived with a group of four to five friends in a shared accommodation. Police sources said that Ankit had allegedly stolen mobile phones belonging to his roommates. Recently, five handsets were reported missing, and three of them were recovered from Ankit’s possession during investigation, following which he was arrested by Sahar Police.

However, what followed inside the lockup has now triggered outrage and concern. Ankit was found dead inside the police custody, reportedly after hanging himself with a gamchha (traditional thin cotton towel). The most troubling aspect, however, is the presence of the gamchha in the lockup. As per regulations, detainees are not allowed to keep any personal belongings inside the cell, raising suspicions about how he managed to obtain the cloth.

Preliminary statements from police officials suggest that Ankit may have been under severe mental distress due to the theft charges and the arrest, which could have pushed him towards suicide.

The Crime Branch has taken over the probe and is closely examining the chain of events leading up to the death. Officials are reviewing the lockup surveillance system, duty records of the personnel on shift, and whether standard custodial protocols were followed. The possibility of negligence or foul play has not been ruled out.

The incident has once again brought the issue of custodial safety and accountability within the Mumbai Police under the spotlight.