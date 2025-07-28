Mumbai: 32-Year-Old Woman Injured in Suspected Accidental Firing in Dharavi; Police Launch Probe

A 32-year-old woman sustained a serious injury to her hand after being struck by a bullet in an alleged accidental firing incident in the Dharavi area. The incident took place near the 90 Feet Road in Dharavi, according to officials from Shahu Nagar Police Station.

Initial investigations suggest that the bullet may have been fired unintentionally while someone was handling a firearm. However, the police are investigating the matter from all possible angles. “We are exploring every lead. At this stage, we are treating it as a case of accidental discharge, but nothing is being ruled out,” said a senior officer.

The victim, a native of Bihar, resides in Dharavi with her husband—who is a fruit vendor—and their children. The incident occurred while she was standing on the roadside for shopping. Suddenly, a bullet hit her hand, causing a serious injury.

Following the incident, the police launched a search operation using CCTV footage from the area to trace the suspect. However, as of now, no solid leads have emerged, and the identity of the shooter remains unknown.

A case has been registered against an unidentified individual under Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for attempt to murder, along with relevant sections of the Arms Act.

"The woman had no enmity with anyone in the area. Her family also does not suspect anyone. Hence, the incident appears to be accidental in nature. Still, we are not leaving any stone unturned in our investigation,” an officer added.

The woman has been admitted to a hospital, and her condition is reported to be stable. The police registered an FIR late Sunday night, and multiple teams have been formed to probe the matter further. Forensic experts have also been roped in to assist the investigation.