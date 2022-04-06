Mumbai: 32-year-old woman orders wine online gets duped of Rs 4.80 lakh by online fraudster

In a shocking incident, a 32-year-old woman was duped by an e-fraudster of Rs 4.80 lakh when she was trying to order wine from a local shop.

After the victim realized she has been duped, she approached a police station and registered an FIR in at the Powai police station on April 5. The police said efforts are on to nab the accused.

The complainant decided to order wine from a local wine shop on April 4, she told the police.

She got number of Om Sai beer shop online and ordered wine in Powai. The number on which she called was a fraudster who told her they do not accept cash on delivery. The woman sent Rs 650 through Google Pay after which the fraudster called her and said that she had sent Rs 30 more than required, according to the FIR.

The fraudster asked the complainant to scan the QR code he had sent. The woman scanned it and Rs 19,991 got debited from her account. The woman then called the fraudster who replied that it happened by mistake and that he would refund the money. The fraudster lied to the victim and kept sending more QR codes. The complainant also kept scanning the QR codes multiple times and ended up transferring Rs 4.80 lakh. She later realised she had been duped following which she approached the local police.

