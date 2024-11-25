Mumbai: 34-Year-Old Man Detained for Harassment and Assaulting Police Officers at Bandra Reclamation

A 34-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for stalking a young woman at the Bandra Reclamation area and threatening to make her video viral on social media. The accused also assaulted police constable during the incident. A case has been registered against him for molestation and obstructing government officials in their duty.

The accused, identified as Babar Rehmat Khan, is a resident of Navi Mumbai and works as a private security guard. According to the police, the 26-year-old victim had come to the Bandra Reclamation area with her friend for an outing when Khan began following her. He allegedly hurled abuses at her and threatened to post a video of her online.

Following the victim's complaint, the Bandra Police detained Khan and brought him to the police station. However, he created a ruckus there as well, abusing and shouting at the officers.

In a fit of rage, Khan allegedly assaulted police constable Gorade and tore the uniform of another officer. Acting swiftly, the police registered a case against him under charges of molestation and obstructing a public servant. He was subsequently placed under arrest.

The investigation is ongoing. Further action will be taken based on the findings.