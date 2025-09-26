Mumbai: 35-Year Old Scammed of ₹43,000 in Cyber Fraud for Fake Power-Enhancing Medicines

A 35-year-old hotel waiter from the Agripada area has fallen victim to cyber fraud after being lured into purchasing so-called power-enhancing medicines online. Fraudsters posing as representatives of a reputed pharmaceutical company cheated him of ₹43,800.

According to Agripada Police, a case of cheating under relevant sections of the BNS and IT Act has been registered against unknown cyber criminals. The Cyber Cell has also joined the investigation.

Police said the victim, originally from Bahraich in Bihar, has been living in the Saat Rasta area of Mumbai for the past 12 years and works as a waiter in a local hotel.

The incident began on 19th September, when the victim received a call from an unidentified woman who claimed to represent a reputed medicine company. She told him that her company had manufactured power-enhancing medicines that provided significant health benefits. Tempted by the offer, the waiter agreed to place an order and initially transferred ₹1,100 online.

The following day, another woman contacted him, claiming that an additional deposit was required before dispatching the medicines. The victim transferred ₹1,200 as instructed. Later, he received further calls, purportedly from courier company representatives, who demanded additional payments for delivery. Believing their claims, he continued transferring money in instalments, amounting to a total of ₹43,800. Despite repeated payments, the medicines were never delivered.

Realising he had been duped, the victim approached Agripada Police and lodged a complaint. After verification, police registered a case of cheating and cyber fraud against the unidentified woman and others involved.

Police have confirmed that the matter is under investigation with assistance from the Cyber Cell.