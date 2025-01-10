Mumbai: 46-Year-Old Man Dies by Suicide Outside Builder's Office in Jogeshwari Over Unpaid Rent by Developer

In a shocking incident, a slum dweller in Jogeshwari East, Mumbai, died by suicide after consuming rat poison outside a developer's office over non-payment of rent. The tragic incident occurred on Thursday morning, January 9, when the victim passed away at the Jogeshwari Municipal Corporation's Trauma Care Hospital.

The deceased has been identified as Ahmed Hussain Sheikh, a 46-year-old resident whose home was evicted by Omkar Developers for a redevelopment project. According to the family, Ahmed had been awaiting rent payments from the developer for the past four years. Reports suggest that Ahmed had been regularly visiting the developer's office, located opposite Janata Market in Jogeshwari East, in an attempt to collect the overdue rent.

On Wednesday evening, Ahmed consumed poison outside the developer's office. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, but despite efforts, he succumbed on Thursday morning. The Meghwadi police have registered a case of accidental death and recorded statements from Ahmed’s family members. Senior Police Inspector Sambhaji Jadhav of Meghwadi Police Station stated that further investigations are underway.

Ahmed was one of four siblings, and the room in the redevelopment project was in their late mother’s name. Disputes within the family over who should receive the rent have reportedly complicated the matter, adding to the delay in payments from the developer.