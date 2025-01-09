Mumbai Shocker: 16-year-old Student Allegedly Dies by Suicide in School Bathroom

A heart-wrenching incident has come to light from a renowned international school in Mumbai where a 16-year-old Class 11 student allegedly took her own life by hanging herself with her shoelaces in the school's bathroom.

The girl had gone to school as usual this morning and attended her lectures. Later in the afternoon, she went to the school bathroom and ended her life by hanging herself with her shoelaces.

As soon as the incident came to light, the police reached the spot and started the investigation. No suicide note was found at the scene. When the police questioned the deceased student's parents about any suspicions, they denied any knowledge of any such issues.

The police have currently registered an accidental death report in this case and are now trying to ascertain the reason behind the student taking such a drastic step.