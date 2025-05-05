Mumbai: 48,417 E-Challans Issued to Errant Auto-Rickshaw and Taxi Drivers in Special Drive

Following a surge in public complaints about the arbitrary behavior of auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers in the city, the Mumbai Traffic Control Police launched a special drive from April 18 to May 2, 2025. The campaign focused on enforcing rules at key locations including railway stations, bus stands, market areas, and other crowded zones.

As part of this drive, a total of 48,417 e-challans were issued. The majority—28,814 challans—were for refusing to accept passengers. Additionally, 6,268 drivers were fined for overloading passengers, 1,164 were penalised for not wearing uniforms, and 12,171 challans were issued for other violations. So far, the department has recovered Rs 40,25,356 in pending dues through these challans.

The Mumbai Traffic Police have also initiated the process of suspending the driving licences of the 28,814 rickshaw and taxi drivers who refused fares. Officials believe that such strict enforcement will not only ensure better compliance with traffic norms but also improve service quality for commuters.

Authorities have urged citizens to report such violations through the Mumbai Traffic Police’s online portal or helpline so that swift and strict action can be taken against the offenders.

Joint Commissioner of Traffic Police, Anil Kumbhare, stated that the objective of this campaign is to enhance public safety and convenience. He also indicated that similar enforcement measures may continue in the future.