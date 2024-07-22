Mumbai: 65-Year-Old Diamond Merchant Dies by Suicide After Jumping into Sea Near Gateway of India

In a tragic incident, a 65-year-old diamond merchant from south Mumbai ended his life by jumping into the Arabian Sea at the Gateway of India on Sunday morning. This is the second such incident involving a businessman in Mumbai within a week. The deceased, identified as Sanjay Shantilal Shah, resided in Sheela Apartment, Mahalakshmi, with his family. Shah ran a diamond business from his office in Kurla Complex, Bandra. According to the Mumbai Police, the incident occurred around 9:30 am on Sunday, in front of the Taj Hotel.

Shah had been suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure, and his family revealed that he had faced significant financial losses over the past two to three years. On Sunday morning, Shah left his home around 7 am, telling his family he was going for a morning walk. He then took a taxi and initially headed towards the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, where he attempted to jump into the sea but hesitated.

After twice failing to jump from the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, Shah asked the taxi driver to drop him at the Gateway of India. Upon arrival, he immediately jumped into the sea. Eyewitnesses alerted the Mumbai Police control room, prompting a swift response from the police and fire brigade officials. Despite challenging conditions due to the massive waves, Shah was eventually pulled out of the water using a rope and taken to St. George's Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. The Colaba police have registered a case of sudden death, and further investigations are ongoing.