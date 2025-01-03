Mumbai: 74-Year-Old Woman Loses ₹25 Lakh in Goregaon Cyber Scam

A shocking case of cyber fraud has emerged in Goregaon East, where cybercriminals targeted a 74-year-old woman, keeping her digitally trapped for 10 days. They extorted ₹25 lakh from her by threatening arrest in a money laundering case. Following a complaint, the North Region Cyber Cell has registered a case against two unidentified persons and initiated an investigation.

According to the Cyber Cell, the woman received a call from an unknown number between December 12 and December 22, 2024. The caller informed her that a petition had been filed against her, which was under investigation by the Bangalore Police. The caller claimed that she was about to be arrested and needed to appear for questioning in Bangalore.

Subsequently, another individual posing as a fake CBI officer named Akash Khullari contacted the woman. He alleged that her bank account was used in a money laundering case and that she had received a commission for it. He warned her that both she and her family would face arrest and punishment.

Terrified by the threats, the elderly woman transferred ₹25 lakh to a bank account provided by the fraudsters. Days later, when she realized she had been duped, she approached the North Region Cyber Cell to lodge a complaint.

Authorities have registered a case and are actively investigating the matter to trace the culprits.