Mumbai: 8-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling Into Water Tank in Ghatkopar's Pantnagar

A tragic incident occurred in the Pantnagar area of Ghatkopar East on Friday evening, where an 8-year-old boy lost his life after accidentally falling into an old water tank while playing. The deceased has been identified as Sachin Janbahadur Verma. Following the incident, the Pantnagar police have launched an investigation into the matter.

According to the Pantnagar police, the mishap took place around 6 PM on Friday. Sachin was playing near the Shantinagar Society in Pantnagar when he accidentally fell into the water tank and drowned. Locals and the boy's father immediately rushed him to Rajawadi Hospital in an unconscious state, but the doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

Police officials reached the site, conducted a panchnama, and are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. Further updates are awaited.