Mumbai: 8-Year-Old Dies While Playing at School in Kandivali

An 8-year-old student of Nirmala English School in Kandivali tragically passed away on Friday while playing hopscotch. The deceased boy has been identified as Shivansh Jha. Samta Nagar Police have registered the incident and initiated an investigation.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 3 PM at Nirmala English School, located in the 90 Feet Road area of Kandivali East. Shivansh was a student of the third grade. On Friday afternoon, during PT class, Shivansh and other students were playing on the school grounds. While playing hopscotch with some classmates, Shivansh suddenly collapsed unconscious on the ground, causing panic among the students and staff.

The school teachers and staff immediately rushed Shivansh to the nearby Shreeji Hospital for treatment and informed his family. Following the doctor's advice, Shivansh was transferred to Shatabdi Hospital. Unfortunately, it was too late by then, and the doctors declared him dead. Upon receiving information about the incident, the Samta Nagar Police arrived at the hospital and sent Shivansh's body for post-mortem.

Initial investigations by the police have not revealed any foul play. CCTV footage shows that Shivansh suddenly fell and lost consciousness while playing hopscotch. However, the family insists that Shivansh had no prior medical conditions, and the police are continuing their investigation into the matter.