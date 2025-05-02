Mumbai Accident: 35-Year-Old Man Loses Hand After Being Run Over by BEST Bus in Andheri

Mumbai, Maharashtra (May 2, 2025): A 35-year-old man lost his hand after being run over by a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus in the Andheri East area of Mumbai on Friday morning. According to the reports, the incident occurred around 9:20 a.m. near the Nelco Signal in Andheri East. The bus, operated by Mateshwari Travels and attached to the Majas depot, was on route no. 333 towards Mahakali Caves when it collided with a two-wheeler that emerged suddenly from a bylane.

The rider, identified as Ismail Suratwala, a resident of Mohammed Ali Road in South Mumbai, fell onto the road. His left arm was run over by the rear tyre of the bus. Suratwala sustained severe injuries and was rushed to Holy Spirit Hospital in Andheri East for emergency surgery. According to the Saam TV, after the case was registered, MIDC police arrested best bus driver Vijay Patil and are investigating further.

In a separate incident, a three-year-old girl was killed after being run over by a BEST bus in Borivali East on April 7. The incident occurred in Rajendra Nagar when the bus was heading to Magathane Depot along the Western Express Highway.

The child, identified as Mehak Khatun Shaikh, suddenly came in front of the bus and was crushed under the front-left tyre. She died on the spot. The driver, 48-year-old Prakash Digambar Kamble, was arrested under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.