Mumbai: After Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan Receives Death Threat, Caller Demands Rs 50 Lakh; Case Registered in Bandra

After several death threats to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, 'King Khan' Shah Rukh Khan received a death threat call from person resident of Chhattisgarh today. The case has been registered at the Bandra Police Station in Mumbai after an unidentified caller contacted the Bandra Police Station's landline, demanding Shah Rukh to pay Rs 50 lakh on Thursday, November 7.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the call originated from Raipur, Chhattisgarh. The threatening call was reportedly made by someone named Faizan. Initially, police had registered a case under various sections u/s 308(4), 351(3)(4) BNS on an unknown person.

Shah Rukh Khan's team promptly filed a complaint with Bandra Police after receiving the threat. This incident follows the recent murder of Baba Siddique, making Shah Rukh the second high-profile Bollywood figure to be threatened. Upon receiving the complaint, Bandra Police took immediate action and started probing the case.