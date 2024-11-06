Bomb Threat to Faridabad Hospital: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Allegedly Threatens to Blow Up Sarvodaya Hospital in Haryana

A private hospital in Sector 8 of Haryana's Faridabad district received a bomb threat in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang on Sunday night, November 3. Following the threat, the hospital management filed a complaint with the police, who have since launched an investigation.

According to the complaint, the hospital’s call centre received a call on Sunday night around 9 PM from a caller claiming to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The caller demanded the mobile number of Dr. Sandeep Singhal, a kidney specialist. When the call centre staff refused, stating that they could not share a doctor's contact information, the caller allegedly threatened to "break their hands and legs" and "blow up" the hospital if his demand was not met.

After the call ended, the hospital staff promptly informed the management, and Public Relations Officer Naveen Kumar reported the incident to the Sector 8 police station. However, Ballabhgarh ACP Mahesh Sheoran noted that a written complaint had not yet been received but assured appropriate action upon its arrival.

Faridabad Police spokesperson Yashpal provided additional details, stating that the threat call, received on the night of the 3rd, included specific threats to the call receiver and the hospital. The complaint has been filed, and police are actively investigating the incident with an update expected soon.