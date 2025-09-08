Mumbai: Agneeveer Jawan’s INSAS Rifle With Loaded Magazines Stolen From Navy Nagar

A major security scare unfolded in Navy Nagar, Colaba, after an unidentified person tricked an Agneeveer jawan and fled with his INSAS rifle, three magazines, and 40 live rounds. The incident has raised serious concerns over security within naval premises.

According to police, the theft occurred on 6th September evening when nearly 20 Agneeveer soldiers were on duty as "Radar Protectors" at Navy Nagar. An unknown man approached one of the jawans, introducing himself as a member of the Quick Reaction Team (QRT). Claiming official duty, he took custody of the rifle, two loaded magazines, and one empty magazine from the jawan, instructing him to return to the hostel.

Believing he was being relieved, the soldier complied. However, when he returned to the duty post around 1 am to collect his wristwatch left behind, the so-called QRT personnel was missing. Despite searching, the intruder was nowhere to be found, prompting the jawan to alert his senior officers immediately.

Following the alert, a frantic search operation was launched across the naval area. On 7th September, a formal complaint was registered at Cuffe Parade Police Station under charges of theft and cheating. Police are scanning CCTV footage from the area to trace the accused.

Authorities have termed the incident as “serious” and said investigations are underway to determine how the impersonator gained access and managed to escape with a weapon.

Police said multiple teams have been deployed and CCTV footage is being examined. The matter is being treated as “high priority” considering the sensitive nature of the stolen weapon.

Indian Navy’s Statement:

“Loss of a rifle along with ammunition from a sentry post was reported on the night of 06 Sep 25 in the Navy’s residential area in Mumbai. A junior sailor, whilst on sentry duty, was allegedly approached by another person in naval uniform who relieved him of his duties, indicating that he had been sent to do the same. Later, the person who assumed sentry duties was found missing from his post along with the rifle and ammunition.

An extensive search operation is underway to recover the lost items, in coordination with Mumbai Police. A Board of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the circumstances leading to the incident. The case is also under investigation by other Government agencies and the Indian Navy is extending all necessary assistance to this effort.”