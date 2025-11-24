Mumbai: AIMIM Leader Waris Pathan Expresses Anger Over Viral Video of Kalyan College, Urges CM to Take Action

A video is going viral on social media showing students apologising for offering namaz on their college campus. The clip is reported to be from Ideal College of Pharmacy in Kalyan, Maharashtra. In the video, three students are seen offering namaz peacefully without disturbing anyone. AIMIM leader Waris Pathan, reacting to the viral clip, said he had seen the video and said that after it spread online, members of the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) reached the college and began shouting slogans.

"I received the video, which is from Ideal College, Pharmacy, where three students were offering Namaz without disturbing anyone," he added. The situation led to tension, and to avoid further misunderstanding, the students apologised to the college administration and the activists present. Pathan argued that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Director General of Police (DGP) of Maharashtra, Rashmi Shukla and Thane Police Commissioner to take action against those people responsible.

Pathan said the students were only practising their faith and were not causing any harm. He added that preventing anyone from exercising their religious freedom is wrong and said the incident goes against the basic principles of education and tolerance. The video also shows the students being made to apologise publicly. "Someone recorded the video and made it viral, after which members of Bajrang Dal and Vishva Hindu Parishad arrived there and started raising slogans," Patha added.

In the video shared on social media, the students are heard saying, “Aage se namaz nahi padhenge. Hamare se galti hui hai, aage se nahi hoga” (We won’t offer namaz on campus next time. It was our mistake and it won’t happen again).

3 Muslims students who offered Namaz peacefully at a corner in college got assaulted &harssed by a local Hindutva group.

After this, an activist standing in front of them chanted “Jai Shri Ram” and asked the students to touch the feet of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Following the incident, the administration of Ideal College of Pharmacy has launched an inquiry. The college stated that no student should be harassed for religious activities and said it would ensure such situations do not arise in the future. The incident has triggered a wider social and religious debate in Mumbai.

Pathan has appealed for restraint and urged people not to resort to intimidation or violence against the students. He said respect for all religions is essential for a healthy society.