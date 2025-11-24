BMC Polls Will Be Last Election For Marathi People, Warns MNS Chief Raj Thackeray

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday, November 23, warned people of Maharashtra that the Mumbai Municipal polls will be their last election if they do not remain vigilant. Speaking at MNS Konkan Mahotsav, Thackeray appeals Marathi people to remain alert.

"The night is long, so don’t be scared. Keep an eye on your surroundings and stay aware of the current political situation in Mumbai," news agency IANS quoted Thackeray speaking at the event on Sunday evening. He argued that people of the state should not let their guard down as the upcoming BMC polls will be the last elections for Marathi manoos.

Raj Thackeray also raised allegations of manipulation in the voting list and joined the opposition protest march against the Election Commission.

Meanwhile, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) member Congress to go solo in upcoming civic body polls as they are not happy with Raj Thackeray joining MVA. While Shiv Sena UBT, led by Uddhav Thackeray, said that they will fight the polls with MNS and they do not need permission for that.

Shiv Sena UBT said that contesting solo in BMC polls is detrimental to Opposition unity and stressed the importance of a combined contest to foil the BJP's plan to separate Mumbai. In Shiv Sena UBT mouthpiece Saamana, pin-pointing on ally Congress's concerns over a potential dent in its north Indian and Muslim voter base if Raj Thackeray-led MNS is taken on board in the Opposition bloc of Sena (UBT), NCP (SP), and Congress.

As per the Congress, if Shiv Sena UBT and MNS come together, it will hurt its prospects among Hindi-speaking people and the Muslim community in Maharashtra. The Muslim community had backed the MVA in both the Lok Sabha and state assembly polls.