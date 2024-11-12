Mumbai Air Pollution: Truck-Mounted Water Sprinklers Deployed to Reduce Pollution Levels (Watch Video)

A truck-mounted water sprinkler was deployed to spray fine droplets across the city to help mitigate air pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Mumbai today stands at 186, indicating a moderate air quality level. Authorities have advised children and individuals with respiratory conditions, such as asthma, to limit prolonged outdoor activities.

Watch:

#WATCH | Mumbai: Truck-mounted water sprinkler sprays tiny droplets of water to mitigate the effects of air pollution



(Visuals from Cooperage Ground area in Nariman Point) pic.twitter.com/O86PMfbITL — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2024

Mumbai Weather Update for November 12, 2024: The current temperature is 28.6°C, with a forecasted low of 25.9°C and a high of 30.1°C. Relative humidity stands at 50%, and wind speed is 50 km/h. Sunrise occurred at 6:44 AM, and sunset is expected at 6:01 PM.

Mumbai Weather Forecast for Wednesday, November 13, 2024: Temperatures are expected to range between a low of 26.3°C and a high of 30.4°C, with humidity levels at 50%.

