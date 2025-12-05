Mumbai Air Quality Index: Despite Clear Weather, AQI at 158 Remains in the 'Very Poor' Range

Mumbai’s latest weather update, sourced from AQI.in, helps residents plan their routines with detailed forecasts and air quality insights. On December 5, 2025, the city is experiencing a bright and sunny day, with the maximum temperature reaching approximately 30.4°C. As evening approaches, temperatures are expected to dip to around 24.3°C, making the weather more pleasant. This comes after yesterday’s poor air quality, recorded at an AQI level of 158, mainly due to PM2.5, PM10, and elevated CO levels. Although conditions have improved today, people walking through congested, traffic-prone areas are still advised to wear protective masks.

Today’s outlook brings clear skies, gentle winds, and stable conditions, described as neither too hot nor too cold. The morning began bright with no signs of rain, making it ideal for outdoor plans. Humidity stands at a moderate 51%, helping the temperature feel comfortable rather than harsh. Winds are expected to peak around 18 kph, adding a refreshing breeze throughout the day. Sunset will occur around 6 PM, after which temperatures will gradually decrease. Light clothing is recommended for daytime, while a thin jacket may be useful after dusk.

Air quality concerns remained high yesterday, with pollution categorized under the 'very poor' bracket. PM2.5 levels reached 78 µg/m³, PM10 touched 100 µg/m³, and carbon monoxide levels also saw a sharp rise at 280 µg/m³. These numbers posed potential respiratory challenges, especially for those with pre-existing medical sensitivities. While clearer skies and better wind conditions today may reduce pollutants slightly, health precautions remain necessary. People sensitive to pollution should avoid long outdoor exposure in crowded or high-traffic locations. Using face masks or air purifiers at home can help minimize health discomfort.

To make the most of today’s weather, simple lifestyle tips are suggested. Morning hours are ideal for exercise, walks, or outdoor routines thanks to cooler temperatures and a fresh breeze. During the afternoon, sunglasses and sun protection are useful as the sunlight will be stronger. Hydration is essential throughout the day. After sunset, the pleasant wind will make evening strolls or outdoor dining comfortable. However, for those travelling near main roads or pollution-heavy areas, wearing a mask is still advised considering yesterday’s lingering air quality issues.

Looking ahead, Mumbai can expect steady weather patterns over the coming days. Sunshine will remain prominent with temperatures consistently near 30°C from December 6 to December 7. Forecasts predict very minimal rain chances and generally stable conditions, making the week suitable for outdoor plans, commutes, and recreational activities. While temperatures are expected to stay within a similar range, pollution levels may continue fluctuating depending on traffic and wind strength. Residents are encouraged to stay updated with air quality readings and follow necessary precautions when stepping outdoors.