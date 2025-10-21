Mumbai Airport Busts ₹7.86 Crore Drug Smuggling Attempt from Hong Kong

In a major crackdown on international drug trafficking, Mumbai Customs officials at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) have seized a high-value consignment of hydroponic cannabis a premium variety of marijuana worth ₹7.86 crore. Two passengers arriving from Hong Kong were arrested in connection with the seizure.

According to officials, the arrested individuals have been identified as Mohammad Irfan Abdullah Khan and Sarbi Mohammad Ikrar Shaikh, residents of Thane and Malad respectively. Both had arrived in Mumbai on Monday night from Hong Kong.

Acting on intelligence inputs, Customs officers intercepted the duo and conducted a detailed examination of their trolley bags. The search led to the recovery of 7.86 kilograms of hydroponic cannabis concealed in 28 packets. The seized drug is considered a high-grade variant of marijuana, cultivated using advanced water-based hydroponic techniques, which make it significantly more potent and expensive in the international market.

Following the recovery, the duo was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Preliminary investigations suggest that both accused were acting as carriers for an international narcotics syndicate.

Customs sources said efforts are underway to identify and trace their foreign and local handlers, with further investigation in progress to uncover the wider network involved in the smuggling operation.