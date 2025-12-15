Mumbai Airport Issues Travel Advisory as Dense Fog Impacts Flight Operations in North India

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Monday issued a travel advisory as dense fog affected large parts of northern India and disrupted flight operations. The Mumbai airport urged passengers to check flight status before leaving for the airport to avoid delays or cancellations. It said some arrivals and departures may be impacted due to poor visibility in northern regions.

"Due to heavy fog across parts of northern India, some flight operations may be impacted. Passengers are advised to check the airport's / respective airline's official website or mobile app for real-time updates and latest flight information before proceeding to the airport. We appreciate your cooperation as we strive to facilitate safe and seamless journeys," the advisory said.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation said dense fog conditions are impacting arrivals and departures at many northern airports including Delhi. It warned that some flights may be delayed diverted or cancelled. In a post on X the ministry advised passengers to stay in touch with their airlines for real time updates. Travellers were also asked to regularly check airport and airline websites or mobile apps and plan for extra travel time.

Dense fog conditions continue to impact flight operations at several airports in Northern India. In view of the prevailing situation, certain flights may be delayed, diverted, or cancelled.



Passengers are advised to:

The ministry said it is closely monitoring the situation and is in continuous coordination with airlines and airport authorities. It added that passenger facilitation teams are deployed across airports to provide necessary assistance.