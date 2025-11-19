Mumbai: ANC Arrests Two Drug Peddlers in Andheri, Seizes 292 Grams of Heroin Worth Rs 1.16 Crore

The Kandivali unit of Mumbai Crime Branch’s Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) arrested two drug peddlers from Andheri West in Mumbai on Tuesday night, November 18. The ANC team seized 292 grams of heroin worth Rs 1.16 crore.

The arrested accused from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and had been staying in Bandra and came to Andheri to supply drugs when they were intercepted. The Kandivali ANC unit received a tip that two men would arrive near Andheri Railway Station to supply the contraband drug.

Acting on specific inputs, the crime branch's ANC unit of Mumbai Police laid a trap and detained the duo. After the investigation, they found 292 grams of heroin worth Rs 1.16 crore in their possession.

According to police, capturing two would lead to the drug peddler network operating across the city and adjoining regions. The two appear to be lower-level handlers, but the network behind them is larger, a police official told Mid-Day.