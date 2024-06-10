Mumbai: Andheri's Gokhale-Barfiwala Bridge Set to Open in Early July as BMC Races to Meet June 30 Deadline

Mumbai: Gokhale Bridge, which connects Andheri East and West, and C. D. Barfiwala Bridge at Andheri are nearing completion. The target is to complete the work by June 30. Senior officials said that the BMC is trying to open the Gokhale-Barfiwala bridge line for Mumbaikars in the first week of July by expediting the remaining works.

While one side of Gokhale Bridge was opened for traffic on February 26, the level of Barfiwala Bridge and Gokhale Bridge in Andheri West was uneven.

As a result, the Barfiwala Bridge had to be closed. The civic administration took the help of IIT-Bombay and VJTI to connect the Gokhale Bridge and Barfiwala Bridge. According to their report, work is currently underway to level the bridges by lifting part of the bridge up by installing a jack to connect the two bridges. The target is to complete the work by June 30.

The BMC is working on the Gokhale Bridge under the supervision of Veermata Jijabai Institute of Technology (VJTI) as well as a technical advisor. The work of connecting the two bridges is in the final stages

Inquiry Report Continues to be Awaited

The administration has now decided to learn from the error that took place as the level between Gokhale Bridge and Barfiwala Bridge became uneven. "We have decided to conduct a fact-finding out in this regard and have appointed Additional Commissioner Amit Saini for the purpose. From now on, fact-finding will be done to ensure that there are no lapses in the planning of any project," an official said. The report of the inquiry is pending.

Girder Till September 31

The spare parts of the second girder of the Gokhale bridge have been delayed in coming to Mumbai. A senior civic official said that by July 31, all the parts of the second girder will be collected and the installation of the girder will be completed by September 31.