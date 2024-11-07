Mumbai: Bangladeshi Woman Detained at CSMI Airport for Attempting to Travel with Fake Passport

A 37-year-old Bangladeshi woman, Putul Begum Mohammad Moklesh, was detained by immigration officials at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport while attempting to travel to Dhaka. She was handed over to Sahar Police, who have registered a case against her under multiple sections. An Andheri local court has remanded her to police custody. Investigations revealed that she had fled Bangladesh four years ago, married an Indian citizen, and acquired a fake Indian passport.

Madan Jayaram Kamble, an immigration officer at the airport and a resident of Badlapur, was on duty when the incident occurred. Early Sunday morning, a woman came to the immigration counter with an Indian passport and was set to travel to Dhaka. Her passport showed multiple entries and exits from Bangladesh, which raised suspicions. When questioned about the frequent trips, she could not provide a satisfactory answer, leading to further interrogation. During questioning, she confessed to being a Bangladeshi national and married to a Bangladeshi man named Mohammad Moklesh, with whom she has two children. Due to conflicts with her husband, she came to India four years ago.

While living in Ahmedabad, she married an Indian citizen named Bhaveshkumar Mistry, and using his details, she obtained an Aadhaar card and PAN card. These documents enabled her to apply for and receive an Indian passport, which she used for multiple trips to Bangladesh to meet her parents.

Her use of forged documents to obtain an Indian passport and travel between Mumbai and Dhaka frequently came to light, leading the authorities to hand her over to Sahar Police for further investigation. Based on the complaint filed by immigration officer Madan Kamble, a case was registered against Putul Begum under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita, Foreigners Act, and Passport Act. Following this, she was formally arrested by the police.