Mumbai: Bhandup Couple Arrested for Torturing Domestic Help’s 2.5-Year-Old Child Over ‘Evil Spirit’ Suspicion

In a shocking incident from Bhandup West, a couple allegedly tortured a two-and-a-half-year-old child of their domestic help over suspicions of the child being possessed by evil spirits. The child was reportedly beaten with a cane and burned with matchsticks in the name of an exorcism ritual. The incident, which lasted for several days, came to light after the police were informed.

The severely injured toddler has been admitted to Wadia Hospital in Parel for treatment. Following the incident, Bhandup Police registered a case against the accused couple under the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, as well as the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. The couple has been arrested.

The arrested duo has been identified as Vaibhav Kokre (35) and his wife Harshada Kokre (32), residents of Jungle Mangal Road in Bhandup West. They run a packaged water business (Bisleri) near their residence.

The woman who worked as their house help, aged 37, had been employed by them for the past few weeks and would bring her toddler son along while working. The couple allegedly began suspecting the child to be “possessed” as he frequently cried. To “rid him of the spirit,” they began beating him with a cane and burning him with matchsticks. This torture had reportedly been going on for the last four to five days.

Not only was the child subjected to this brutality, but the mother—the house help—was also allegedly harassed by the couple under the pretext of witchcraft and exorcism.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Bhandup Police swiftly reached the scene, rescued the woman and her child, and took the accused couple into custody. The child was immediately taken to Wadia Hospital, and the mother's statement was recorded.

Based on her complaint, the police booked the couple under relevant sections of the anti-superstition law and child protection laws. Both have been remanded to police custody till June 30.