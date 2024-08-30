Mumbai: BJP's Rajan Pandey Attacked Near Shiv Sena Gali By Unknown Assailants in Bhayandar (Watch Video)

BJP's Rajan Pandey was seriously injured in an attack on Friday, August 30, in the Bhayandar area of Mumbai by unknown assailants. According to reports, the attackers stabbed him in the stomach and neck. Pandey, who is in critical condition, has been admitted to Wockhardt Hospital in Mira Road.

Video May Upset Some Viewers

#BJP's Rajan Pandey was seriously injured in an attack in the #Bhayandar area of #Mumbai by unknown assailants. According to the information, the assailants stabbed him in the stomach and neck. Pandey, who was seriously injured, has been admitted to Walkard Hospital in #MiraRoad. pic.twitter.com/5kHmf5jzrn — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) August 30, 2024

A video recorded by a resident from a nearby house shows three to four assailants beating and stabbing Pandey, causing chaos in the area.

The incident occurred in Shiv Sena Galli in Bhayandar West. Rajan Pandey is known as a supporter of local BJP leader Ravi Vyas. Preliminary information suggests that the attack was the result of an internal dispute. The main accused has been identified as Vinod Rajbhar.